Health systems vie for market share in East Georgia

Several health systems in Georgia are eyeing expansions east of Atlanta at the state's border with South Carolina, according to Fox 54.

Augusta University Health, University Health Care System and Doctor's Hospital — all in Augusta, Ga., — are planning projects in the area.

Augusta University Health plans to open the first hospital in Columbia County, according to Fox 54. In a July interview, Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer said, "It's very important for Columbia County for it to continue to have businesses wanting to come in and invest. Having a sustainable health structure closer to home I think is going to be very important for future businesses to want to come in."

University Health Care System is building a prompt-care and occupational health facility in Appling, Ga. Scott Ansede, COO of University Health Care System, told Fox 54 the system wants to be where the growth is.

Doctor's Hospital also received approval to build a freestanding emergency department in nearby Evans, Ga. University Health Care System and Augusta Health System have appealed the project, according to the report.