HCA hospitals by state

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare operated 186 hospitals as of Dec. 31.

Here is a breakdown of its hospitals by state, according to its annual report to shareholder released March 15:

Alaska: 1

California: 5

Colorado: 7

Florida: 46

Georgia: 5

Idaho: 2

Indiana: 1

Kansas: 4

Kentucky: 2

Louisiana: 1

Missouri: 5

Nevada: 3

New Hampshire: 3

North Carolina: 7

South Carolina: 4

Tennessee: 14

Texas: 50

Utah: 8

Virginia: 11

Note: HCA also operates seven hospitals in England.