HCA earnings boost hospital stocks

Hospital stocks are up after Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted a $5.2 billion profit Jan. 30, The Wall Street Journal reported.

HCA — the nation's largest publicly traded hospital company, boasting 184 U.S. hospitals — revealed the billowing profit in its most recent earnings report. In 2023, the system reported $65 billion in revenue, up from $60.2 billion in 2022. The year's net income, $5.2 billion, was a slight decrease from 2022's $5.6 billion.

Shares of HCA were recently up 64%, landing the system a spot among the S&P 500's "top gainers," according to the Journal. Shares of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services also rose 2%.