HCA contributes $44M to community organizations in 2022

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital, for-profit system based in Nashville, Tenn., contributed more than $44 million to community organizations in 2022, up from $41 million in 2021.

The contributions were provided to organizations focused on disaster relief, health equity, access to healthcare careers and community needs, as well as matching gifts which support colleague charities of choice.

"Caring for the communities where our colleagues live and work, through charitable donations, strategic partnerships, board leadership and volunteering, is a top priority for HCA," Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, said in a Feb. 23 news release. "It is an honor to work alongside and invest in organizations who share our desire to improve lives and give our communities a healthier tomorrow."

HCA said it also provided about $3.5 billion in uncompensated care in 2022.

