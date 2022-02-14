Hartford HealthCare fined after ending maternity services at 1 hospital

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare was fined $151,000 after it ended maternity services at Windham (Conn.) Community Memorial Hospital, according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy issued the fine against the organization Feb. 9. Hartford HealthCare will continue to be fined $1,000 per day until it is deemed compliant.

In a letter sent to Hartford HealthCare, the health agency said the company applied for a certificate of need in September 2020 to end the services and that the last birth occurred at the hospital in June 2020, despite not receiving approval to end the services from the state office, according to The Chronicle.

The agency said Hartford HealthCare is in violation of state statutes requiring hospitals to get a certificate of need from the office before terminating an inpatient or outpatient service.

"The hospital is aware of existing CON statutes and the obligation to obtain a CON prior to termination of such services and, by engaging in willful misconduct, has failed to do so," OHS Deputy Director and Chief of Staff Kimberly Martone wrote, according to The Chronicle.

In a statement to Becker's, Hartford Healthcare said it disagrees with the penalty, but it is "committed to working with OHS to bring our application to a decision in a timely manner."

Hartford HealthCare said it sought approval to end maternity services at the Windham hospital because of years of declining births and recruitment challenges. It argues that it submitted the request in September 2020, and the Office of Health Strategy didn't set a public hearing on the matter until Nov. 10, 2021.

"As our CON application explained, and as experts testified, it had become impossible to provide a safe, quality childbirth experience at Windham Hospital due to departures of obstetricians and trained staff," Hartford HealthCare said. "During 2019 and 2020, Windham Hospital averaged only six births per month. We have created a plan for childbirth that provides high-quality, coordinated care for mothers and their babies at a hospital of the mother's choice; and we have enhanced pre- and post-partum care at Windham Hospital and in the region."