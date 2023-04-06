Greenwood Leflore gets financial lifeline, able to stay open into 2024

Cash-strapped Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore hospital will be able to maintain operations into 2024 after the infusion of some much-needed funds, according to an April 6 Mississippi Today report.

The 208-bed hospital, which has been threatened with closure, has closed many of its services and laid off 40 workers.

It is now receiving grant money from an approximately $104 million program with about $1 million going to Greenwood Leflore, the report said. In addition, the hospital now has a $10 million credit line, over $2 million in Mississippi Hospital Access Program payments and $722,713 in Disproportionate Share Hospital income.

MHAP payments recoup the difference in reimbursements from insurers while DSH payments make up for the money hospitals lose serving patients who cannot afford to pay for care.

"Our focus on short-term viability is bearing fruit," interim CEO Gary Marchand said in a statement. "With changes in Medicaid supplemental payments, legislated emergency relief payments, and a tax-supported line of credit, Greenwood Leflore Hospital is now assured of serving our area residents into calendar year 2024."

This will also allow the hospital to focus on its application for critical access hospital designation, Mr. Marchand said.