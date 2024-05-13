Private insurers paid hospitals 254% Medicare rates in 2022: 5 things to know

Hospitals charged commercial insurers and employers rates 254% higher, on average, than what Medicare paid for the same services in 2022, according to a Rand Corp. report published May 13.

The study examined claims data from more than 4,000 hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in 49 states.

Here are five findings to note:

The discrepancy between commercial and Medicare rates varied by state. Five states — Arkansas, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Mississippi — had commercial prices below 200% of Medicare prices. Seven states — California, Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin — had commercial prices above 300%.



In 2022, hospital inpatient facility services averaged 255% of Medicare prices, and outpatient hospital facility services averaged 289%.



Hospital prices have remained relatively stable across years. In 2018, commercial prices averaged 254% of Medicare prices.



The study found little correlation between hospital star rating quality and the prices hospitals charge commercial plans.



There was little variation in price explained by hospitals' share of patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid. The Rand Corp. did find a larger portion of price variation is explained by hospitals' market power.

Read the full study here.