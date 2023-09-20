Georgia hospital launches $215M expansion

Stockbridge, Ga.-based Piedmont Henry Hospital approved a $215 million expansion project that will add 95 new inpatient rooms to the hospital, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Sept. 20.

Construction on the 188,831-square-foot expansion will begin in early 2024 and finish within two and a half years. Additionally, the expansion will add three new operating rooms, bringing the hospital's total to 14.

The hospital received a certificate of need for the expansion in May. Piedmont Henry has seen a growing population and more patients due to the closures of nearby Wellstar hospitals, according to the Chronicle.