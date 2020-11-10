Genesis Healthcare warns of possible bankruptcy

Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis Healthcare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the U.S., warned that bankruptcy is possible if its financial losses continue.

"The virus continues to have a significant adverse impact on the company's revenues and expenses, particularly in hard-hit Mid Atlantic and Northeastern markets," Genesis CEO George V. Hager Jr., said in a Nov. 9 earnings release.

Mr. Hager said government stimulus funds the company received in the third quarter of this year fell nearly $60 million short of the company's COVID-19 costs and lost revenue.

Genesis said it has taken several steps to help offset the financial damage linked to the pandemic, including delaying payment of a portion of payroll taxes incurred through December.

But the company warned that bankruptcy is possible if its financial losses continue.

"Even if the company receives additional funding support from government sources and/or is able to execute successfully all of its these plans and initiatives, given the unpredictable nature of, and the operating challenges presented by, the COVID-19 virus, the company's operating plans and resulting cash flows, along with its cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. may not be sufficient to fund operations for the 12-month period following the date the financial statements are issued," Genesis said. "Such events or circumstances could force the company to seek reorganization under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code."

Genesis ended the third quarter of this year with a net loss of $62.8 million, compared to net income of $46.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

More articles on healthcare finance:

19 hospitals with strong finances

10 states with the most for-profit hospitals

R1 RCM Q3 revenue climbs to $307M







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.