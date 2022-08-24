Garnet Health to lay off 29 employees with closure of physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off 29 employees with the closure of five Garnet Health Doctors sites, according to an Aug. 10 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York.

The affected employees are from the following facilities which are closing:

ORMG OBGYN in Middletown, N.Y. (17 employees)





Goshen Rheumatology in Goshen, N.Y. (6 Employees)





ORMG Pediatrics in Middletown, N.Y. (2 employees)





CRMC Primary Care Montreign in Monticello, N.Y. (3 employees)





CRMCG Physicians OB GYN in Harris, N.Y. (1 employee)

The New York state WARN act requires businesses to give early warning of closing and layoffs. The WARN lists "economic" as the reason for dislocation.