Fulton County Medical Center lays off 36, cites deficit

Fulton County Medical Center, a 70-year-old hospital in McConnellsburg, Pa., has laid off 36 employees due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion.

The hospital said the pandemic caused a patient volume dip and worsened its financial position.

The layoffs will mainly hit nonclinical departments, the hospital said.

“These are unprecedented times for FCMC, this county, our state and our country," Fulton County Medical Center President and CEO Mike Makosky told the publication. "We have tried our best to keep our employees working. We are not happy that we must alter our staff and regret the impact on the lives and families in our community."

Fulton County Medical Center said that the cuts will help maintain the long-term viability of the medical center.

The medical center also has taken steps to cut overtime, encouraged employees to take paid time off and has been selective in filling open positions.

Read the full report here.

