Froedtert hospital to close birth center, transfer services

Froedtert Menomonee Falls (Wis.) Hospital is closing its birth center and moving services to Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Hospital and Froedtert West Bend (Wis.) Hospital by July 1.

The hospital, part of Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health system, made the shift to continue meeting the "growing needs of the diverse community it serves." No positions are expected to be eliminated due to the care shift, according to a Feb. 22 news release shared with Becker's.

“Like many centers across the country, we are finding that our aging population, coupled with declining local birth rates, means we have an opportunity to transform the way we deliver birthing care," Eric Conley, south region president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health and president of Froedtert Hospital, said in the release. "To realize this change, we’re excited to enhance birth center services at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Hospital to help ensure we continue to offer the right level of care to the communities we serve."

The shift in services will include expansion of Froedtert Hospital's birth center.

Expecting families can still deliver babies at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital on or before July 1, with families expecting to deliver babies after July 1 able to transition care to Froedtert Hospital or Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Patients can continue to access obstetrics and gynecological care at the Froedtert Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls.

The Froedtert and MCW health system comprises 10 hospital locations, more than 2,300 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, the release said.