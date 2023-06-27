Former Optum COO named to MultiPlan board

Former Optum executive John Prince has been appointed to the board of directors of MultiPlan, a healthcare analytics and revenue analysis company.

Mr. Prince held several executive roles with Optum from 2005 until June, most recently serving as president COO, according to a June 27 MultiPlan news release.

MultiPlan said Mr. Prince's appointment coincides with the next phase of its growth strategy. The company acquired healthcare data and advanced analytics company Benefits Science Technologies in May.

Mr. Prince is a senior adviser at private equity firm TPG and an operating partner at private equity firm Advent International, according to his LinkedIn page.