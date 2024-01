St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health received a $2 million donation to help build a cardiac hybrid operating room, Catalyst reported Jan. 30.

The donation from philanthropist Thomas James and Mary James is the largest one-time gift received by the system in its 114-year history, a hospital spokesperson said. It will be used to help build a cardiac hybrid operating room at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

In 2006, the couple donated $1 million to help create the James Heart Center.