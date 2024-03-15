Florida hospitals could see $1.3B monthly cash impact over Change hack

A survey from the Florida Hospital Association found 106 state hospitals affected by the Change Healthcare cyberattack are anticipated to see $1.3 billion in monthly cash impact.

The survey, which represents 56% of all Florida hospital beds, found that reported billing issues in traditional Medicare are costing 47% of the hospitals $78.7 million weekly.

For hospitals using third-party vendors associated with Change Healthcare, there is an anticipated $120 million monthly cash impact.

Of the surveyed hospitals that use Change Healthcare services, 53% use claims processing and remittance, 52% use claim submissions, 30% use Medicaid and disability eligibility, 28% use e-prescribing, 25% use eligibility verification, 25% use authorization requests, and 15% use credit scoring and propensity to pay.

Some of the affected hospitals fear they will have to pull staff from other projects to process claims, develop workarounds and implement added security measures, the survey said.





