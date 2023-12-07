Florida health system receives $25M donation

The Gerald A. and Karen A. Kolschowsky Foundation has donated $25 million toward transformative research and innovative learning for Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.

Led by Jerry and Karen Kolschowsky, the family foundation has been quietly helping the nonprofit public health system's expansion for almost 20 years. The recent donation is already supporting the work of the $75 million Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute, according to a Dec. 7 release.

The institute, which broke ground in June and is set to open in 2025, will provide clinical trial and research study support as well as different education programs and a simulation center that allows physicians, nurses and students the opportunity for hands-on training.

"Their support has been both strategic and purposeful, and very much appreciated," David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota Memorial, said in the release. "Over the years, their donations have helped SMH expand its education and research team and participate in groundbreaking studies that bring new technologies, new specialists and the latest treatment options to our community.

SMH has over 1 million patient visits annually across its two campuses and features a freestanding emergency room, a nursing and rehabilitation center, outpatient and urgent care centers, and physician practices.

"You don't always understand how important clinical research and advanced therapies are until they save your life, or the life of someone you love," Tim Kolschowsky, president of the Gerald A. and Karen A. Kolschowsky Foundation, said in the release. "We hope this gift will highlight the importance of medical advances and inspire others to support clinical research here or in their local communities."