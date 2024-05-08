Fitch boosts Care New England's outlook

Fitch Ratings revised Providence, R.I.-based Care New England's outlook from negative to stable.

The revision reflects improvements to Care New England's credit profile since Fitch assigned a negative outlook in 2022, the ratings agency said in a May 8 report.

Fitch said a new CEO and CFO started in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively, and other changes were made at the senior management level. The new team initiated a series of action plans that improved operating performance.

Fitch also affirmed the system's "BB-" rating. It said that Care New England's unrestricted liquidity, while stabilized, "remains challenged, particularly given the system's elevated average age of plant and upcoming capital needs, which is reflective of the 'BB-' rating."

"Fitch believes that management has taken a sustainable approach to operational improvement, which in combination with top line drivers, revenue growth and cost savings should contribute to continued modest operating profitability," it said in the report.







