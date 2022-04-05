Federal provider reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccinations ending

The Health Resources & Services Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program will stop accepting claims for vaccine administration at 11:59 p.m. April 5.

The program lacks sufficient funds to continue, according to the HHS agency.

Claims submitted by April 5 will be examined and paid based on their eligibility and available funds. Claims submitted after April 5 will not be considered for payment, according to the administration.

It may take longer than 30 business days to process the claims, the agency said.

