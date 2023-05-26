Faster diagnosis and targeted care can drive down menopause health costs, report says

Insufficient diagnosis numbers and unnecessary tests and care result in a "massive cost hiding in plain sight" for women with menopause symptoms, a new report says.

Less than one-fifth of women are correctly diagnosed suitably early with menopause, the report, published May 15 by Elektra Health, a digital women's health platform, showed. Even with a correct diagnosis, many women are subjected to wasteful testing and care before getting appropriate treatment.

Women with a clinical diagnosis of menopause incur approximately 45 percent more healthcare costs annually than those who don't, the report said. But even with a correct diagnosis, a lack of appropriate care often results in women seeking additional specialty care and testing, which can drive costs higher, according to the report.

"Menopause is directly correlated to several high-cost drivers in women's healthcare," said Alessandra Henderson, CEO and co-founder of Elektra Health. "Early interventions and preventative care are critical to drive long-term health outcomes and lower costs but, ultimately, menopause is a massive cost hiding in plain sight, especially for health plans and employers."