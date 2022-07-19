Everside Health cancels $100M IPO

Denver-based Everside Health filed a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 15 to withdraw the company's registration statement immediately.

The company cites current market conditions as the reason to seek withdrawal of the registration statement and declares that no securities covered by the registration statement have been issued or sold. Furthermore, the company requested that all fees paid to the SEC in connection with the filing be credited for future use.

According to a report from the Denver Business Journal, the company initially filed with the SEC last year to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange with an initial public offering valuation of $100 million.