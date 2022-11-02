Ensemble tapped for Valley Health System RCM partnership

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System has selected Ensemble Health Partners to optimize its revenue cycle operations.

Valley Health said in a Nov. 2 Ensemble news release that it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz said the system is confident Ensemble's "infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience."

The health system serves more than 500,000 people in Virginia, West Virginia and Western Maryland, according to the release. The system includes six hospitals and more than 70 medical practices and urgent care centers.