Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation June 30 suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in several counties is credit negative for for-profit hospital companies, according to Moody's Investors Service.

The June 30 proclamation requires hospitals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary, and the governor previously suspended elective care in Bexar, Dallas and Travis counties.

Since elective surgeries are a primary source of profit for acute care hospitals, delaying elective procedures in those counties will weaken revenue and profit of hospital operators, according to Moody's.

Among the major for-profit hospital operators, HCA Healthcare derives the largest percentage of business from Texas. The Nashville, Tenn.-based company derives about 26 percent of its revenues from services in Texas.

About 23 percent of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's hospital beds are in Texas, while King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services derives about 16 percent of its revenue from business in the state. Among the major for-profit hospital operators, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is the least exposed. The company relies on Texas for about 12 percent of its revenue, according to Moody's.



