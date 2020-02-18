Duke University Health System's revenue tops $2B in first half of fiscal year

Duke University Health System reported higher revenue in the six months ended Dec. 31 than in the same period of the year prior, but the Durham, N.C.-based health system ended the period with lower operating income, according to unaudited financial documents released Feb. 14.

The health system's operating revenue climbed 7 percent year over year to $2 billion in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. Net patient service revenue was up nearly 8 percent year over year.

After factoring in a 9 percent year-over-year increase in operating expenses, Duke University Health System ended the first two quarters of the current fiscal year with operating income of $112.4 million. That's down 17 percent from the first half of fiscal 2019, when the health system reported operating income of $135.2 million.

Duke University Health System saw nonoperating income increase year over year, and the health system ended the first half of fiscal 2020 with net income of $155 million. The health system reported net income of $89.8 million in the first half of fiscal 2019. 

