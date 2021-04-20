Dozens of nursing supervisors laid off at Nevada hospital

Dozens of nursing supervisors were laid off at Saint Mary's Health Network in Reno, Nev., last week, according to local station News 4.

The layoffs were reported by multiple nursing supervisors who asked to remain anonymous and a nurses union representative.

A Saint Mary's spokesperson told News 4 that about 3 percent of staff was affected by changes after reviewing operations for efficiency and effectiveness.

Last year, Saint Mary's employed about 1,750 people.

"To continue to meet the needs of the community, like many health care organizations throughout the country, we continually review operational structures for efficiency and effectiveness. Part of this review process includes restructuring and aligning our workforce," Saint Mary's told News 4. "The result of this review means that in some areas of our network we are expanding workforce, and in other areas we are adjusting roles and responsibilities."



Saint Mary's said that affected employees are able to apply for open positions in the health system.

Saint Mary's declined to answer questions about how many employees were affected, and Nevada's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website, which lists planned layoffs, has not been updated since February.

