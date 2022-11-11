Doylestown reports ongoing operating losses in millions, low cash on hand

Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, has only 81 days of cash on hand amid ongoing operating losses it revealed Nov. 10. That figure is lower than obligations the hospital has through its covenants.

Doylestown Health, which operates the hospital as well as other clinics and urgent care facilities, was downgraded by Moody's in June because its recent decline in operating performance "materially reduced headroom to the days cash on hand covenant (100 days) and increases the risk of an event of default and immediate acceleration as soon as June 30, 2022."

Doylestown Hospital said it had an operating loss of $24.34 million for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30.