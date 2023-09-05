Distressed loan hospital El Centro fails to file results

El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, which received a $28 million zero-interest loan from the state of California in August, failed to file financial results for the second quarter.

The system said in a filing that the failure to provide the results contravenes a requirement in connection with a $125 million bond agreement. It anticipates filing such results instead by Oct. 1.

The $28 million loan, one of the larger ones awarded to 17 struggling California hospitals, will be used for a number of projects including a transition to a Cerner EHR system and for capital needs.