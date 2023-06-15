Digital health company buys assets from bankrupt birth control provider

Thirty Madison purchased the assets from The Pill Club, which filed for Chapter 11 after settling fraud allegations, Bizwomen reported June 14.

Thirty Madison, a digital healthcare company paid $32.2 million for The Pill Club's assets, the report said. The sale included more than 100,000 patient files. Patients with The Pill Club will be able to recieve care from Thirty Madison's Nurx platform.

The Pill Club filed for bankruptcy after paying an $18.28 million settlement resolving allegations that the company fraudulently billed Medi-Cal millions of dollars in an alleged scheme. The company allegedly defrauded Medi-Cal by submitting about 3,000 claims for 30-minute face-to-face counseling sessions when its nurse practitioners had no direct or real-time contact with those patients. It was also accused of dispensing large amounts of products its customers never asked for.