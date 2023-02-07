Denver Health has ratings affirmed at 'BBB' following $60M loss

Denver Health and Hospital Authority had its overall and specific bond ratings affirmed at "BBB" as the Colorado safety-net system targets a stable operating environment by 2025, Fitch Ratings said Feb. 7.

The rating follows Denver Health's report Feb. 6 of an operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 amid a challenging expenses environment.

Denver Health provides healthcare services to approximately 25 percent of the city's residents and approximately one-third of Denver's children, Fitch said.

The system, whose flagship is the 555-licensed-bed Denver Health Medical Center acute care hospital, maintains a strong relationship with the city and county and benefits from its status as a safety-net provider, Fitch said.

"The service area should support continued growth and a stable to improving payor mix," the report said.