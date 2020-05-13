Democrats unveil $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package

House Democrats on May 12 unveiled a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package that includes aid for hospitals and funds to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

The 1,815-page bill provides nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, $100 billion in grants for hospitals and medical providers, and $75 billion for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other measures to monitor the spread of the virus, according to The Hill. It also calls for a comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy that requires HHS to outline testing levels necessary to control the virus, according to CNBC.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the relief package May 15. The bill is not expected to get Republican support in the House, and it will face roadblocks in the Republican-controlled Senate, according to The Hill.



