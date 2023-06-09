Dana-Farber posts $54.3M operating income in 1st half of 2023

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has reported a $54.3 million operating income for the six months ending March 31.

That figure was on par with the previous fiscal year's operating income of $54.7 million for the same period. The stable operating income figure was achieved despite operating expenses of $1.4 billion rising $197.2 million, or 16.4 percent, over the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Total operating revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was approximately $1.5 billion, an increase of $196.9 million, or 15.7 percent, over the same period in 2022.

Overall income for the system totaled $110.3 million in the six-month period.

The system, in addition to its two main campuses, operates six other centers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.