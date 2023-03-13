Dana-Farber Cancer reports robust operating income of $51M

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reported a slight increase in its operating income for the final three months of 2022, notching $51.6 million in the period as revenues grew 14.6 percent over the same period in 2021.

While expenses also rose by a similar amount, the $51.6 million figure compared with $46.4 million operating income in the 2021 period.

For the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the system reported revenue of $2.6 billion. Its overall net income for the final quarter of 2022 totaled $87.5 million versus $81 million in 2021.

Days cash on hand stood at 208 as of the end of 2022 compared with 272 in 2021.

As well as its two main campuses, Dana-Farber operates six other centers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The institute recently received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations.