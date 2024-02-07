CVS Health posts $2B profit in Q4

CVS Health recorded $2 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 12% decline year over year driven by increased pressure in its Medicare Advantage business.

In the fourth quarter and full year earnings report issued Feb. 7, CVS reported $8.4 billion in net income for 2023, up 93% over 2022.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $93.8 billion, up around 12% from the same time period last year. For 2023, total revenue was $357.8 billion, up around 11% year over year.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $8.74 for 2023. The company cut its earnings guidance for 2024 based on rising costs in the Medicare Advantage business to $8.30 per share.

Healthcare benefits

In its insurance segment, CVS Health posted year-end revenue of $105.6 billion, up 16% year over year.

Adjusted operating income in the segment declined 26% in the fourth quarter year over year, due to increased enrollment in individual business and increasing Medicare Advantage costs.

CVS reported a medical benefit ratio of 88.5% in the fourth quarter, up from 85.8% last year, driven by increased outpatient and supplemental benefit use in Medicare Advantage, according to the report.

Healthcare services

Revenues from CVS' pharmacy benefit and healthcare provider business increased 10.3% in 2023, for full-year revenue of $186.8 billion in 2023. The acquisitions of Signify and Oak Street Health and growth in specialty pharmacy drove the increase, the company said.

Total adjusted income in the segment increased 7.8% year over year to $7.3 billion in 2023.

Pharmacy and consumer wellness

CVS' retail segment reported a 7.5% increase in revenue in 2023, to $116.8 billion.