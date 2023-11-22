County reimbursement could help New York hospital reopen maternity ward

Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System is close to receiving a reimbursement for the county that could help reopen its maternity ward, CBS affiliate WWNY reported Nov. 21.

The county's health and human services committee approved moving $2.5 million from this year's fund balance and $1 million per year over the next two years to repay the hospital for money it borrowed to fund a community college education center, according to the report. The plan is awaiting full approval from the full board of legislators.

Lewis County Health System CFO Jeff Hellinger told the news outlet the funds will be used for general operations, but specifically maternity.