Consumer price index: Medical care costs rose in August as gas, energy fell

The latest consumer price index data shows the price of medical care is continuing to rise in the U.S as inflation across many sectors of the economy continues.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for August 2022, published Sept. 13, the cost of medical care services rose .7 percent from July 2022. From August 2021 to August 2022, the cost of medical care rose 5.4 percent.

The BLS said in the report that increases in the costs of medical care, food and shelter were the largest of many contributors to inflation this month. These increases were offset by declines in the prices of gasoline and energy.

Across all items, prices rose by .1 percent from July to August. Since August 2021, prices for consumer goods and services have increased by 8.3 percent.

Areas in medical care that saw price increases in August include: