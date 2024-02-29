Cone Health hires execs from vendor for new value-based care center

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has established its own Center for Value-Based Care and hired three leaders to head up its work.

The nonprofit health system announced the center Feb. 29, noting its aim to scale lessons learned from success in distinct value-based care agreements and its Medicare Advantage plan across the system and its care delivery.

"Our value-based care work has resulted in better health care, lower costs and happier consumers," Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said. "HealthTeam Advantage is a 5-star Medicare Advantage program that customers love. Triad HealthCare Network consistently scores among the top organizations in the nation for quality of care and lower costs. It is time to bring all the lessons we've learned over the years to all of Cone Health."

Cone Health has hired three leaders to head up the center from UpStream, a Greensboro-based value-based, primary care managed services organization. Cone Health, Triad HealthCare Network and UpStream struck on a five-year affiliation in 2021.

Angelo Sinopoli, MD, will lead that effort as executive vice president of value-based care. Dr. Sinopoli recently served as the chief network officer for Upstream.

Danielle Phelps Swartz, BSN, has been hired as vice president of population health. Ms. Phelps Swartz also comes to Cone Health from Upstream, where she served as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of care management.

William Curran, MD, is joining the system as CMO of value-based care. Dr. Curran previously served as regional market president of Upstream.

Cone Health reported $103 million in excess revenue over expenses in its latest fiscal year results.