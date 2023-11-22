CommonSpirit revenue broken down by 5 regions

Chicago-based CommonSpirit recently reorganized its operations by consolidating its eight operating divisions into five regions.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ending Sept. 30, the 142-hospital system reported an adjusted operating loss of $291 million on revenue of $8.9 billion. The adjusted figure reflects the effects of the California provider fee program. Without such an adjustment, the system reported an operating loss of $441 million versus a $23 million gain for the same period in 2022.
Following is a breakdown of CommonSpirit's revenue by region for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the first quarter of fiscal 2023, adjusted to normalize the California provider fee program revenues.
Operating revenue by region for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2023:
Southern California: $1.74 billion
Northern California: $1.37 billion
California: $3.11 billion
Southwest: $1.04 billion
Midwest: $776 million
Central: $1.81 billion
Southeast: $1.03 billion
Texas: $706 million
South: $1.74 billion
Mountain: $939 million
Northwest: $1.15 billion
Operating revenue by region for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022:
Southern California: $1.65 billion
Northern California: $1.34 billion
California: $2.99 billion
Southwest: $1.05 billion
Midwest: $755 million
Central: $1.81 billion
Southeast: $952 million
Texas: $675 million
South: $1.63 billion
Mountain: $717 million
Northwest: $1.15 billion