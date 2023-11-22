CommonSpirit revenue broken down by 5 regions

Chicago-based CommonSpirit recently reorganized its operations by consolidating its eight operating divisions into five regions.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ending Sept. 30, the 142-hospital system reported an adjusted operating loss of $291 million on revenue of $8.9 billion. The adjusted figure reflects the effects of the California provider fee program. Without such an adjustment, the system reported an operating loss of $441 million versus a $23 million gain for the same period in 2022.

Following is a breakdown of CommonSpirit's revenue by region for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the first quarter of fiscal 2023, adjusted to normalize the California provider fee program revenues.

Operating revenue by region for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2023:

Southern California: $1.74 billion

Northern California: $1.37 billion

California: $3.11 billion

Southwest: $1.04 billion

Midwest: $776 million

Central: $1.81 billion

Southeast: $1.03 billion

Texas: $706 million

South: $1.74 billion

Mountain: $939 million

Northwest: $1.15 billion

Operating revenue by region for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022:

Southern California: $1.65 billion

Northern California: $1.34 billion

California: $2.99 billion

Southwest: $1.05 billion

Midwest: $755 million

Central: $1.81 billion

Southeast: $952 million

Texas: $675 million

South: $1.63 billion

Mountain: $717 million

Northwest: $1.15 billion