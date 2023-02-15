CommonSpirit records $925M operating loss in 2nd half of 2022

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the country operating 138 hospitals in 21 states, has reported $925 million in operating losses for the six-month period ending Dec. 31.

Those figures compared with operating losses of $128 million for the same period in the prior year. Overall income for the second half of 2022 totaled a $213 million loss, but there was a gain of $200 million in the final quarter as stronger investment returns kicked in.

Staffing expenses continue to be a "major challenge," CommonSpirit said. While salaries and benefits decreased $80 million in the final quarter, there was an overall increase of $140 million, or 1.7 percent, in such expenses over the second half of the year.

CommonSpirit estimated costs from its October cybersecurity event at approximately $150 million. The health system held $14.6 billion in debt as of Dec. 31.