CommonSpirit posts $1.3B annual operating loss

CommonSpirit Health, a 142-hospital system based in Chicago, reported a loss for the 12 months ended June 30, according to financial documents released Sept. 23.

CommonSpirit, formed through the 2019 merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives, saw revenues increase 2 percent year over year to $33.9 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

The health system's expenses hit $35.2 billion in the year ended June 30, up 9 percent year over year. Expenses tied to salaries and benefits increased from $16 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $18.2 billion in the most recent fiscal year. CommonSpirit attributed the increase to several factors, including contract labor costs, premium pay and retention programs.

CommonSpirit recorded an operating loss of $1.3 billion in the 12-month period ended June 30, compared to an operating income of $998 million a year earlier.

CommonSpirit recorded investment losses of $971 million during the year ended June 30 and closed out the fiscal year with a net loss of $1.8 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the health system reported net income of $5.2 billion, which included investment income of $3.4 billion.

CommonSpirit is facing many of the same financial pressures as other health systems across the U.S. More than half of hospitals — 53 percent — are projected to have negative margins for the rest of the year.