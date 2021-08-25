CMS ups payments for at-home COVID-19 vaccines again

CMS on Aug. 24 increased the amount Medicare will pay providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine to multiple patients in their homes.

Under the new policy, providers are eligible to receive up to five times the typical payment when they administer COVID-19 doses to multiple Medicare beneficiaries on the same day at one location. This could mean an increase of up to $35 per vaccination.

For example, CMS said if you administer a COVID-19 vaccine on the same date to two Medicare beneficiaries in the same home, Medicare would pay $150. This includes two $40 payments for the vaccine dose and two add-on payments of $35. Previously, providers would have been reimbursed about $115 for the two beneficiaries in the same residence.

CMS said the policy will only include the add-on payment for a maximum of five vaccine administration services and only applies when fewer than 10 Medicare patients receive the vaccine.



This policy aims to increase vaccinations for at-risk patients in smaller group settings.

Earlier this year, CMS increased payments from about $40 to about $75 per vaccine dose for at-home vaccinations in certain circumstances.

"Today's announcement aims to further boost the administration of COVID-19 vaccination — including second and third doses — in smaller group homes, assisted living facilities, and other group living situations by allowing vaccine providers to receive the increased payment," CMS said in a news release.