CMS to boost pay for inpatient rehab, psychiatric facilities in 2024: 6 details

CMS has decided to increase payments for inpatient rehabilitation and psychiatric facilities at higher rates than it proposed in April, according to final rules published July 27.

Six things to know:

Inpatient rehab facilities

1. CMS will increase IRF payments by 3.4 percent based on a market basket update of 3.6 percent reduced by a 0.2 percentage point productivity adjustment.

2. The final rule includes an adjustment to the outlier threshold to maintain outlier payments at 3 percent of total payments, which CMS estimates will result in a 0.6 percentage point bump in outlier payments.

3. CMS estimates that overall IRF payments will increase by 4 percent ($355 million) in 2024.

Inpatient psychiatric facilities

4. In 2024, CMS will increase IPF payments by 2.3 percent ($70 million). The agency will also increase IPF payments by 3.3 percent, based on the 2021-based market basket increase of 3.5 percent less a 0.2 percentage point productivity adjustment.

5. CMS is also updating the outlier threshold so that estimated outlier payments remain at 2 percent of total payments, which will result in a 0.9 percent decrease to aggregate payments, according to CMS.

6. Due to rounding, the 3.3 percent increase to payment rates and the 0.9 percent decrease due to outlier payment changes result in a 2.3 percent overall increase in IPF payments.

Click here to access the inpatient psychiatric facility final rule and here for the inpatient rehab final rule.