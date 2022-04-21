CMS proposes 1,495 changes to ICD-10 diagnosis codes

CMS proposed 1,495 changes to the ICD-10-CM diagnostic code set in its proposed Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule released April 18.

A large slew of the proposed changes focus on brain illness and injuries — mostly dementia-related diagnoses — and endometriosis. Specifically, CMS proposed a set of codes that focus on vascular dementia and unspecified dementia and endometriosis in various body parts.

Other new diagnosis codes include prolonged grief disorder, primary central sleep apnea of newborn and Von Willebrand disease.

CMS also released some new ICD-10-PCS procedure codes. Some of the codes are for reporting knee joint replacements.

CMS is accepting comments on the proposed rule through June 17. When finalized, the code changes will take effect Oct. 1.