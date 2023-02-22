CMS has issued almost 500 warnings for price transparency noncompliance

CMS has issued nearly 500 warnings and 230 requests for corrective action to hospitals not complying with price transparency laws as of January 2023, two of the agency's leaders wrote in Health Affairs.

Meena Seshamani, MD, PHD, deputy administrator and director of CMS' Center for Medicare, and Douglas Jacobs, MD, chief transformation officer at CMS, detailed the agency's enforcement actions and future plans for price transparency in a piece published Feb. 14 in Health Affairs.

Since price transparency laws took effect in January 2021, nearly 300 hospitals have taken corrective actions to comply with the law. All but two Georgia hospitals fined last year for noncompliance corrected the deficiencies pointed out by CMS, the agency leaders wrote.

CMS is working to streamline enforcement of price transparency requirements and planning "aggressive additional steps" to enforce requirements for hospitals that have not posted any price transparency information online, Dr. Seshamani and Dr. Jacobs wrote.

