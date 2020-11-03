CMS finalizes dialysis payment rule: 5 things to know

CMS released a final rule that updates payment rates for dialysis services. It takes effect Jan. 1.

Five things to know:



1. The agency is expanding add-on payments for new and innovative equipment and supplies to certain home dialysis machines.



2. CMS decided not to approve additional payments for dialyzers and cartridges for home dialysis machines in 2021. The manufacturers can reapply for the 2022-23 calendar years.



3. In 2021, CMS expects to pay $10.3 billion to about 7,400 dialysis facilities in the prospective payment system.



4. The final base rate for dialysis facilities is $253.13, up $13.80 from the current rate of $239.33.

5. CMS will apply a 5 percent cap on any decrease in a dialysis facility's wage index.

View the full rule here.

