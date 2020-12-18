CMS extends data submission deadline for quality, value-based reporting

CMS has extended the data submission deadlines for several quality and value-based reporting programs for hospitals, post-acute care facilities and other providers.

The agency said it is extending the third quarter of 2020 data submission for these programs by about one month.

CMS said the extension is being made to help providers keep their focus on patient care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data submission deadline for the Hospital Outpatient Quality Reporting Program was set for Feb. 1, but it is now March 1.

The submission deadline for the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program HCAHPS data was Jan. 6, but it has been extended to Feb. 8.



To access the full list of new deadlines and programs affected, click here.

