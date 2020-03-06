CMS creates new code for coronavirus tests
CMS made a second code to bill for tests diagnosing COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the agency said March 5.
The second Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System code is U0002, which will allow laboratories to bill for COVID-19 tests that aren't from the CDC. The FDA is allowing some labs to develop their own COVID-19 tests. CMS said it expects this additional code will "encourage testing and improve tracking."
In February, CMS created the HCPCS code U0001 to bill for use of the CDC's RT-PCR Diagnostic Test Panel that tests for COVID-19.
Medicare's claims processing system will begin accepting both codes April 1 for dates of services Feb. 4 onward.
