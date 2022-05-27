Cleveland Clinic reports $282M quarterly loss

Cleveland Clinic ended the first three months of this year with higher revenue, but rising expenses offset those gains, according to financial documents released May 26.

The health system's revenue climbed to $3.03 billion in the first quarter of this year, which ended March 31, up from $2.81 billion in the same period of 2021. The system's net patient service revenue increased from $2.53 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $2.73 billion in the same period this year.

"Operating revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were impacted by lower patients served, partially due to the postponement of nonessential surgeries and procedures during the month of January," the system said in an earnings release.

In the first quarter of this year, Cleveland Clinic facilities had 57,864 inpatient admissions and 61,103 surgical cases. In the same period a year earlier, the system reported 60,338 inpatient admissions and 63,051 surgical cases.

Cleveland Clinic reported expenses of $2.96 billion in the first quarter of this year, up from $2.56 billion in the same quarter of 2021. The system saw expenses rise across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages and benefits.

The hospital system ended the first quarter of 2022 with an operating loss of $104.5 million, compared to operating income of $61.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Cleveland Clinic posted a net loss of $282.46 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to net income of $350.26 million in the same period a year earlier.