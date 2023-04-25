Cleveland approves debt relief plan for 50,000 residents

Cleveland City Council approved a plan to partner with RIP Medical Debt to erase the medical debts of about 50,000 residents, Fox affiliate WJW reported April 24.

Under the plan, Cleveland will donate $1.9 million to RIP Medical Debt, according to the report. The money will come from the city's American Rescue Plan relief funds.

To qualify for relief, residents must live in a household with income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or have medical debt that is at least 5 percent of the annual household income, according to the report.