CHS closes Florida hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems closed a 312-bed hospital in Venice, Fla., Sept. 22.

Officials cited several reasons for the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice, including a decline in inpatient volume and rising expenses. The decision comes after the opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in November, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The hospital closure was announced in August, and some services were discontinued last month, including emergency services.

ShorePoint Health, a regional system, will continue outpatient services, and physicians affiliated with the ShorePoint Medical Group network in Venice will continue to see patients in their current medical offices.

A former employee of ShorePoint Health Venice filed a lawsuit against CHS in late August over alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment. The worker is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.



CHS declined Becker's request to comment on the lawsuit.