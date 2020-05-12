Christus Health records $81.6M loss in first 3 quarters of FY 2020

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, Irving, Texas-based Christus Health saw its net loss reach $81.6 million. This compares to a net income of $121.6 million in the same period one year prior, according to unaudited financial documents.

In the nine month period ended March 31, Christus Health reported revenues of $4.3 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the same period in fiscal 2019.

Christus Health also saw its expenses rise about 5 percent in the nine-month period, to $4.3 billion.

The health system recorded an operating gain of $27.1 million through the third quarter, compared to an operating gain of $160.1 million the same period in fiscal 2019. The health system reported a nonoperating investment loss of $96.9 million. This compares to an nonoperating investment gain of $2.8 million in fiscal 2019.

