ChristianaCare business unit to market surgeries, services to employers

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has launched a business unit to market surgeries, products and services directly to employers around the U.S., the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Nov. 23.

The unit, ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions, is an offshoot of the system's destination surgery program, which has provided bariatric surgery services to more than 300 patients across the country since 2019, according to the report.

Under that program, employers pay a set cost for surgical services and patients are brought to Delaware for a procedure, according to the report.

ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions services will provide the following services to its business clients: